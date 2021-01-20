Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $5.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 167,072 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 10.74% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.