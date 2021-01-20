Rogers (ROG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rogers (VTX: ROG):

1/20/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 325 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 345 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 355 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 365 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 325 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 299 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

