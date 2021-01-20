ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.28

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.28 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROHCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $820.29 million during the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

