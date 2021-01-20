Roland L. Williams Sells 1,600 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,660.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $36.42. 69,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABTX. TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

