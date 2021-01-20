Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

