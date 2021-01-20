Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Main First Bank downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of RYCEY remained flat at $$1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,602,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,914,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

