Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Down 6.3%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 5,271,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,326,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14.
Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)
Romeo Power, Inc, an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.