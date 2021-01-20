Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Down 6.3%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 5,271,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,326,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Romeo Power by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 215,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 128.6% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 321,498 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the third quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Romeo Power by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges.

