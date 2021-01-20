ROOBEE Hits Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $5.15 million and $84,747.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010663 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00337252 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001002 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About ROOBEE
According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “
ROOBEE Coin Trading
ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
