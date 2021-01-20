Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $414.43 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

