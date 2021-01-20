Roth Capital Increases Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $40.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s previous close.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $46.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 475,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,145. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

