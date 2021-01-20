Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Lifted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 1.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $5,537,000. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.11. 18,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,019. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

