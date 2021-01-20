Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Decreased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Shares of RY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $86.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

