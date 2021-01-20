Royal Bank of Canada Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to $8.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE:VET traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 53,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $914.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 254.1% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 843.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 110,260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 222.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

