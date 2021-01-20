Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,817.09 ($23.74).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) alerts:

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,412.20 ($18.45) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,282.50 ($29.82). The company has a market capitalization of £52.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,338.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.