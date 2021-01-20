Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROYMY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.