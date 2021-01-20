Royale Finance One Day Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 132.7% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00260417 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

Royale Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

