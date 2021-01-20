Ruff (RUFF) Market Capitalization Tops $10.28 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00541824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.36 or 0.03924995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012948 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

