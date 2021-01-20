Rupee (RUP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $51,626.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023627 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,827,250 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

