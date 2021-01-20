Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.99. 10,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after buying an additional 316,925 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% in the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,977,000 after buying an additional 107,444 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 78.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

