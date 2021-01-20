Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Cap of $214,326.27

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $214,326.27 and approximately $252.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,914.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.71 or 0.03794190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00420989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.63 or 0.01416696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.61 or 0.00568864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.32 or 0.00436274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00275264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022173 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,816,501 coins and its circulating supply is 26,699,189 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars.

