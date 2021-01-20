S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 21,470 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 239.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

