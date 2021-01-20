S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded down $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.50. 2,009,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

