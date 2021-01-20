S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.54. 6,255,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

