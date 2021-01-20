Sabal Trust CO Acquires 836 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.56. The company has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.