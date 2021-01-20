Sabal Trust CO Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 625.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $353.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $358.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.54 and a 200 day moving average of $318.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.