Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $341.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.02. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

