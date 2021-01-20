Sabal Trust CO Cuts Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

