Sabal Trust CO Has $12.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

