Sabal Trust CO Has $29.05 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

NYSE:MMM opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $181.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average is $165.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

