Sabal Trust CO Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.13% of The J. M. Smucker worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 15.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.30.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

