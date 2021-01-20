Sabal Trust CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,859,000 after acquiring an additional 710,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

