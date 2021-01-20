Sabal Trust CO Purchases 11,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06.

