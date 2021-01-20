Sabal Trust CO Purchases 6,894 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $19,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $142.26 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

