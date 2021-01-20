Sabal Trust CO Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

