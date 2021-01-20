Sabal Trust CO Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $255.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.70. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,706,990 shares of company stock worth $152,811,384. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.