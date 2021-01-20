Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $5.58 million and $942,591.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00457340 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.