Safe (SAFE) Market Cap Achieves $4.29 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $113,913.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001000 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

