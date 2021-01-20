Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Safe has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $113,913.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001000 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

