SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.0344

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $954,140.26 and $48.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,672.62 or 0.99909784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024239 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00340059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.15 or 0.00591141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00163344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002090 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003588 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.