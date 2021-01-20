Safex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,394.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 68.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Safex Token has traded down 72.5% against the dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $8,394.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001560 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 57.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

