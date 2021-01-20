salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 100.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 283.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 42.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $216.76 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,385.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,499 shares of company stock valued at $37,478,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

