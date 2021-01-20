salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $216.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,499 shares of company stock worth $37,478,592. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

