SALT Market Capitalization Achieves $30.49 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $30.49 million and $99,608.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00517302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.13 or 0.03840360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015952 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

