SaluS Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $12.45 or 0.00035207 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SaluS has traded down 21% against the dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $12.60 million and $557.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,335.68 or 0.99939503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012806 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.