Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

