SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $73,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

SAP stock opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.