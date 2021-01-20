Sapien Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,126.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Sapien has traded down 96% against the US dollar. Sapien has a market cap of $918,874.87 and approximately $1,126.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapien coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapien alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00543362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.56 or 0.03883087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012949 BTC.

About Sapien

SPN is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

Sapien Coin Trading

Sapien can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapien and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.