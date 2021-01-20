Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sapiens International by 513.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 403,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,838. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

