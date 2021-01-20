Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) were up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $34.58. Approximately 403,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 175,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 410,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

