Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47,485 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 2.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $207,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.